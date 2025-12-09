New Delhi: Singer Kanika Kapoor recently faced a shocking incident when a fan grabbed her on-stage while performing. She was caught off guard yet she maintained her composure and security quickly rushed to the stage, pulling the man away. The singer, however, continued singing and did not stop.

The untoward incident happened at the Me'Gong Festival in Meghalaya on Sunday night - December 7, 2025. The video from the event went viral on social media where a fan straight went up to on-stage while she was performing and grabbed her legs.

Popular pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on social media and several users praised Kanika for maintaining her calm after the incident. One user wrote: She is very calm! So .... Pata nahi aab...

Another one said: Cool kanika

This is not the first time that a celebrity has faced such an awkward moment on stage or while performing. Earlier, Hollywood star Ariana Grande met with a somewhat similar incident during the premiere of Totally Wicked.

Who Is Kanika Kapoor?

Kanika Kapoor is an Indian singer from Lucknow. Her first song 'Jugni Ji was released in 2012 but it was 'Baby Doll' track from Ragini MMS 2 featuring Sunny Leone in 2014 which made her popular. Ever since she has sung many hit chartbuster songs in Bollywood including 'Lovely, Kamlee, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Neendein Khul Jaati Hain, Da Da Dasse among many others.

She was first married to Raj Chandok in 1999 and moved to London with her husband, with whom she has three children, two daughters Aayana & Samara and a son Yuvraaj. She separated from her husband in 2012 and moved back to her parents home in Lucknow. The couple divorced in 2012.

In 2022, she married NRI businessman Gautam Hathiramani after dating him for a few years.