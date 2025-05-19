Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2903172https://zeenews.india.com/people/kanika-mann-on-her-comeback-to-punjabi-cinema-with-jombieland-2903172.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KANIKA MANN

Kanika Mann On Her Comeback To Punjabi Cinema With 'Jombieland'

The film will be released in Punjabi on 13th June.

 

|Last Updated: May 19, 2025, 04:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kanika Mann On Her Comeback To Punjabi Cinema With 'Jombieland' (Image: @officialkanikamann/ Instagram)

Kanika Mann is all set to make a striking comeback to Punjabi cinema with her latest film, 'Jombieland.'

She recently opened up about what attracted her to this unique project set against the backdrop of a zombie apocalypse. Speaking about the project, Kanika told IANS, “The film is a delightful blend of comedy, horror, action, and romance set in a zombie apocalypse. With its quirky characters and thrilling survival story, it promises to be an entertaining experience for a wide audience. Whether someone loves horror, enjoys comedy, or is drawn to a heartfelt love story, there is something for everyone. The film’s unique mix of genres ensures that it appeals to various tastes, making it a fun watch for all.”

The 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' actress added, “Being a part of this film was an incredible experience. Although I didn’t have to prepare for the zombie aspect, as my character is a regular girl, I focused on bringing Koko to life as envisioned by the director. The film’s script and the team’s dedication were what drew me to this project. It is my first Punjabi film as a lead, and I am thrilled to return to the Punjabi industry with such a strong script and talented team. I genuinely hope audiences enjoy watching the film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Kanika Mann will play the role of Koko in Punjabi cinema’s first ever zombie comedy, 'Jombieland.’ The film also stars Binnu Dhillon, Angira Dhar, debutant actor-singer G Khan Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon. 'Jombieland' is being celebrated as India’s first dedicated Punjabi zombie comedy, or zom-com, crafted by writer-director Thaparr.

The film takes viewers to a lively village that is suddenly plunged into chaos when a dangerous virus sparks a zombie outbreak. At the heart of the story are Jeeti and Koko, a couple whose love faces opposition from their families. But as the undead threat grows, their battle shifts from winning approval to simply staying alive.

The film will be released in Punjabi on 13th June.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK