/Kanikka Kapur recalls Sunny Deol’s powerful presence on sets, reveals Preity Zinta’s emotional reaction

Kanikka also opened up about her experience of working on ‘Batwara 1947’, describing her time on the sets as a “dream”. The actress said she has several fond memories from the shoot, but one particular moment remains especially memorable for her. Recalling the day of her final look test with Karan Deol, Kanikka revealed that she was asked to perform a highly emotional scene even before the actual shoot had begun. To her surprise, both Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol were present on the set that day.