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  • /Kanikka Kapur recalls Sunny Deol’s powerful presence on sets, reveals Preity Zinta’s emotional reaction

Kanikka Kapur recalls Sunny Deol’s powerful presence on sets, reveals Preity Zinta’s emotional reaction

Kanikka Kapur has recalled her memorable experience of working with Sunny Deol on Dono, praising his warmth and revealing how his powerful dialogue delivery would leave the entire set silent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Kanikka Kapur recalls Sunny Deol’s powerful presence on sets, reveals Preity Zinta’s emotional reaction
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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