Kannada actor Dileep Raj dies at 47 after heart attack; Rishab Shetty’s emotional tribute leaves fans heartbroken

Bengaluru: Kannada actor and producer Dileep Raj passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 47 after reportedly suffering a severe heart attack at his residence, family sources said.

According to sources close to the family, the actor complained of uneasiness while at home. The actor was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital; however, he did not respond to treatment and passed away on the way. His sudden demise has left the Kannada film and television industry in shock.

Following the news of his death, members of the Kannada film fraternity and fans paid tribute to the actor and remembered his contribution to films and television.

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Actor Rishab Shetty took to his X account to remember the actor. He wrote, "A good actor, director, producer, and above all, a good human being...Even though the occasions we met were very few, the impression of your personality remains firmly in my heart and will never fade. May your soul rest in peace. Rest in peace #DileepRaj."

Dileep Raj was widely known among Kannada audiences for his memorable role in Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'Milana.' The film became an important turning point in his career and helped him gain recognition across Karnataka. He also appeared in films like 'U-Turn' and 'Boyfriend.'

Over the years, Dileep created a strong place for himself in Kannada cinema and television through films, serials, theatre, production, and dubbing work.

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His early screen appearances included the telefilm 'Kambada Mane' and the serial 'Janani,' where he acted alongside veteran actress Bharti Vishnuvardhan. He later featured in several well-known Kannada serials, including 'Ardha Satya,' 'Rangoli,' 'Mangalya,' 'Malebillu,' 'Preetigaagi,' and 'Rathasapthami.'

Apart from acting, Dileep Raj was also active as a producer through his banner DR Creations. He produced several television serials and earned appreciation for his contribution to Kannada entertainment. He was also respected for his dubbing work and had lent his voice to actor Chetan Kumar in Aa Dinagalu.

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