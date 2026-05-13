Kannada actor Dileep Raj dies of heart attack at 47, his last Instagram post goes viral

New Delhi: Famous Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj succumbed to heart attack at his residence in the early hours of the morning and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout for treatment, as per TV9 Kannada report. He was 47.

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Who was Dileep Raj?

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Dileep Raj is known for his work in Kannada cinema and television. He appeared in as many 24 films. He made his film debut as a lead actor in Boy Friend which released in 2005. He rose to stardom with superhit movie Milana (2007) with late star Puneeth Rajkumar, where he played a negative role.

He also became a famous name on television with Zee Kannada serial Hitler Kalyana.

In his 2016 film, U Turn, he played a leading role in the dramatic thriller. He also acted in stage roles, including the leading role in the play Treadmill.

Dileep Raj's last post

He was an actor-producer in Kannada showbiz industry and the news of his sudden demise left fans and family in shock. Amid the tragic news of his death, his last Instagram post has also gone viral which is dated back to January 2025. It is regarding the release of Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu. The caption reads: It's time to steal the best seats in the cinemas — #NVNJ tickets are live. [LINK IN BIO] Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu — in cinemas from TOMORROW.

Several fans commented on his post and extended condolences.

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Dileep Raj's last film

Love Mocktail 3 Kannada drama will be Dileep's last release. It is directed by Darling Krishna and written by Darling Krishna, Milana Nagraj and Yadunandan. It serves as the third and final installment in the Love Mocktail film series. The film stars Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Dileep Raj, Amrutha Iyengar, Shwetha Prasad, and others. It is produced by Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj. The music was composed by Nakul Abhyankar.

The film released on March 19, 2026.