Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011605https://zeenews.india.com/people/kannada-actor-mayur-patel-booked-for-drunk-driving-after-crashing-into-multiple-parked-vehicles-in-bengaluru-3011605.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleKannada actor Mayur Patel booked for drunk driving after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in Bengaluru
MAYUR PATEL

Kannada actor Mayur Patel booked for drunk driving after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in Bengaluru

Kannada actor and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Mayur Patel was arrested in Bengaluru on the night of January 28, 2026, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a multi-vehicle collision. 

|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kannada actor Mayur Patel booked for drunk driving after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in Bengaluru(Source: Instagram)

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Mayur Patel has landed in a legal trouble over allegedly causing a series of road accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol near Domlur in Bengaluru late in the night, police said.
 
As per the details shared by DCP East Traffic, the incident occurred near the Command Hospital in the Domlur area, where a Toyota Fortuner car allegedly driven by the actor at high speed lost control and rammed into three to four vehicles parked along the road, leaving them damaged.
 
The damaged vehicles belonged to individuals identified as Srinivas and Abhishek, along with a government vehicle. The local residents immediately alerted the police control room, prompting the Hoysala police (patrol police) team to rush to the spot.
 
The actor was immediately taken into custody and subjected to a medical examination, which confirmed that he consumed alcohol at the time of driving. Based on a complaint filed by Srinivas, the owner of one of the damaged cars, an FIR was registered at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station.
 
The police also seized the Fortuner involved in the accident.
 

During the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle driven by Mayur Patel did not have valid insurance. Meanwhile, a video clip showing the actor stepping out of the car after the accident and stating, "I will fix whatever damage is done," has gone viral on social media.
 

Mayur Patel, who is known known for his roles in films such as 'Mani' and 'Pepe', now faces charges related to rash and negligent driving.
 
The case has been registered by the Halasuru Traffic Police, and further investigation is underway. 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

. Supreme Court
Supreme Court stays UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations, flags misuse risk
ottoman stool
Ottomans That Instantly Elevate Your Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.1.2026: Karunya Plus KN-608 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
ajit pawar plane crash news
Aviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash
women tote bag
Carry Style, Carry Sustainability: Tote Bags That Blend with Green Living
New Delhi
Piyush Goyal hits back at Congress, calls India-EU trade pact beneficial
India-EU Free Trade Agreement
'Self-confident India a ray of hope for the world': PM Modi on India-EU FTA
Madhu Gottumukkala
Trump's Indian-origin cyber chief reportedly shared sensitive files on ChatGPT
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway
google photos editing
New photo editing feature: Google photos gets AI tools in India