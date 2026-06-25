Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda's friend found dead in her Bengaluru apartment

Bengaluru: Vaishak, a close friend of renowned Kannada film actress Krishi Thapanda, has died by suicide at her apartment, according to recent media reports.
The incident took place inside the actress's flat located in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in Bengaluru.
As confirmed by DCP West Bengaluru, Yatish N, no suicide note was found at the scene during the initial investigation. Vaishak had previously been arrested and jailed for sending a threatening courier to businessman Aravind Reddy to extort crores of rupees.
Following the arrest, Vaishak was reportedly experiencing severe distress, felt isolated, and was facing significant financial challenges.
Reports further reveal that Vaishak had called Krishi Thapanda shortly before the incident.
On Wednesday night, Vaishak was at the actress's residence while she was away for shooting. During a phone call with her, he expressed his intent to end his life. Krishi immediately alerted his family members, but by the time the situation was discovered, he had succumbed by hanging himself.
His body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
A case of unnatural death has been registered at the RR Nagar police station, and further investigation is underway.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.