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Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda's friend found dead in her Bengaluru apartment

A man named Vaishak, reportedly facing legal, financial, and emotional difficulties, died by suicide in actress Krishi Thapanda's Bengaluru apartment while she was away, and police are investigating the case.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda's friend found dead in her Bengaluru apartment
Image Credit: (Image: @krishithapanda/Instagram)

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