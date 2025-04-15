Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886642https://zeenews.india.com/people/kannada-actress-vaisshnavi-gowda-gets-engaged-to-iaf-officer-anukool-mishra-see-pics-2886642.html
NewsLifestylePeople
VAISSHNAVI GOWDA

Kannada Actress Vaisshnavi Gowda Gets Engaged To IAF Officer Anukool Mishra - SEE PICS

The Seetha Rama actress shared dreamy photos from her engagement ceremony with IAF officer Anukool Mishra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 07:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kannada Actress Vaisshnavi Gowda Gets Engaged To IAF Officer Anukool Mishra - SEE PICS (Image: @iamvaishnavioffl/Instagram)

New Delhi: Popular Kannada television actor and Bigg Boss contestant Vaisshnavi Gowda has announced her engagement, delighting fans with the news shared on social media.

Known for playing the lead role in the popular Zee Kannada serial Seetha Rama, Vaisshnavi got engaged to Indian Air Force officer Anukool Mishra.

The actor, who currently stars in the Zee Kannada serial Seetha Rama, posted a series of pictures from the intimate engagement ceremony on Instagram. Dressed in a pastel-colored lehenga, Vaisshnavi looked elegant and radiant, while her fiancé wore a classic white sherwani.

Along with the pictures, Vaisshnavi added a poetic caption:

"Her world was scripts and stages,

His was skies and service But destiny wrote the perfect love story"

Take A Look At The Post:

Vaisshnavi began her acting journey with the show Devi on Zee Kannada, playing the titular role. She rose to fame with her performance as Sannidhi in Agni Sakshi, a hit Colors Kannada series that ran for six years.

Currently, she is winning hearts in Seetha Rama, continuing her successful television career.

Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded her post with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s new beginning.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK