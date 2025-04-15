Kannada Actress Vaisshnavi Gowda Gets Engaged To IAF Officer Anukool Mishra - SEE PICS

New Delhi: Popular Kannada television actor and Bigg Boss contestant Vaisshnavi Gowda has announced her engagement, delighting fans with the news shared on social media.

Known for playing the lead role in the popular Zee Kannada serial Seetha Rama, Vaisshnavi got engaged to Indian Air Force officer Anukool Mishra.

The actor, who currently stars in the Zee Kannada serial Seetha Rama, posted a series of pictures from the intimate engagement ceremony on Instagram. Dressed in a pastel-colored lehenga, Vaisshnavi looked elegant and radiant, while her fiancé wore a classic white sherwani.

Along with the pictures, Vaisshnavi added a poetic caption:

"Her world was scripts and stages,

His was skies and service But destiny wrote the perfect love story"

Take A Look At The Post:

Vaisshnavi began her acting journey with the show Devi on Zee Kannada, playing the titular role. She rose to fame with her performance as Sannidhi in Agni Sakshi, a hit Colors Kannada series that ran for six years.

Currently, she is winning hearts in Seetha Rama, continuing her successful television career.

Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded her post with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s new beginning.