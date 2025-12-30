Kannada & Tamil TV Actress Nandini CM Found Dead At Her Bengaluru PG

Advertisement
|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 09:26 AM IST|Source: ANI
Bengaluru: Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini CM has allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru. The 26-year-old was known for her work in popular TV serials.

Nandini was found dead at her paying guest accommodation in Mylasandra, Kengeri, Bengaluru. The actress had been living there for some time due to her work in television.

According to police information, the incident is believed to have occurred between 11:16 pm on December 28, 2025, and 12:30 am on December 29, 2025. The matter was reported to the police around 9:15 am on December 29.

According to police records, on the night of the incident, Nandini had gone to meet a friend and returned to the PG late at night. When she did not answer phone calls later, the friend informed the PG staff. The door to her room was forced open, and she was found unresponsive inside. Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that she had died at the location.

A diary, allegedly belonging to Nandini, was also said to have been found, where she had written about her desire to continue acting. Based on this, her mother, GR Basavarajeshwari, filed a complaint for further legal action, stating that there is "no suspicion" regarding her daughter's death.

Nandini CM was known for her roles in Kannada and Tamil serials such as Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, and Gowri. She gained popularity among Tamil viewers for her role in Gowri, where she portrayed contrasting characters.

No official confirmation has been made yet regarding other factors linked to her death.

The case is being investigated by PSI Hanamantha Hadimani. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. 

