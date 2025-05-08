Advertisement
KANTARA CHAPTER 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 Team Denies Link To Junior Artiste’s Drowning, Says Incident Occurred Off-Set

After the drowning death of junior artiste MF Kapil, the Kantara: Chapter 1 team clarified that no filming was scheduled that day and the incident happened during his personal trip.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kantara: Chapter 1 Team Denies Link To Junior Artiste’s Drowning, Says Incident Occurred Off-Set (Image: X/Instagram)

New Delhi: A junior artiste linked to the upcoming Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1, identified as MF Kapil, tragically drowned in the Souparnika River at Kollur on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) to call for a high-level and impartial investigation into the circumstances of his death.

“In this latest tragedy, the claim of drowning needs to be thoroughly investigated to determine if it is the true cause of death or if there are other factors involved,” the statement read. AICWA further demanded that an FIR be filed against the film's lead actor and director Rishab Shetty and the production house, while also calling for a financial compensation of INR 1 crore for the victim’s family.

In response, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 issued an official statement denying that the incident occurred during a shoot. “We deeply regret the unfortunate incident and would like to respectfully clarify that it did not take place on the sets of Kantara. In fact, there was no shooting scheduled on the day the incident occurred. The incident happened during his personal trip with friends,” said Adarsh JA, Executive Producer of the film, urging the public to avoid speculation.

Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is currently in its final leg of production and is slated for release on October 2, 2025. With its captivating narrative and strong cultural roots, the franchise has already built a dedicated global fan base.

