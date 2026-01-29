Advertisement
KANTARA ROW

Kantara row: FIR against Ranveer Singh for 'insulting and mocking' sacred 'Daiva' tradition

Kantara row: The FIR has been registered under sections 196, 299, and 302 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Source: ANI
Kantara row: FIR against Ranveer Singh for 'insulting and mocking' sacred 'Daiva' traditionPic Courtesy: Instagram

Bengaluru: In a fresh row of legal troubles for Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, an FIR has filed against him in Bengaluru in connection with his mimicry of actor Rishab Shetty's character from the film 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

As per the FIR registered on Wednesday, January 28, Ranveer Singh "allegedly performed acts that insulted and mocked the sacred Daiva tradition. Referring to the deity as a ghost is described as blasphemous and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices."

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty's First Statement After Ranveer Singh's Daiva Mimicry Controversy, Says 'Makes Me Uncomfortable'

The complainant also submitted that the act was "deliberate, intentional, and malicious, intended to outrage religious feelings, not only his even millions of Hindu devotees promoting enmity, hatred and disharmony between different groups based on religion in society, and insult his religious beliefs towards Chavundi Daiva, thereby promoting disrespect towards a sacred tradition and disturbing communal harmony," as stated in the complaint.

The FIR has been registered under sections 196, 299, and 302 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident took place at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year, where Ranveer Singh was seen praising Rishab Shetty for his performance in 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and imitating his character.

"I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that one shot..." the actor said at the film festival.

As videos went viral from the event, many social media users found the act disrespectful and insensitive, prompting an apology from the 'Dhurandhar' actor.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

