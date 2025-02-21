Kanwaljit Singh Felt ‘Disgusted’ Playing Sanya Malhotra’s Father-in-Law in Mrs; Says He Apologized to Her

Mumbai: Sanya Malhotra’s latest film Mrs has been receiving widespread appreciation from audiences since its release on ZEE5. In the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, Mrs portrays the struggles of a newlywed woman, Richa (played by Sanya), who dreams of being a dancer but finds herself trapped in a patriarchal household, reduced to endless domestic chores.

Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh, who plays Richa’s father-in-law in the film, recently opened up about his experience while watching Mrs. In an interview with India Today, he revealed that seeing his character’s actions on screen left him feeling deeply uncomfortable.

“All I remember was how I ate a lot of food; otherwise, I didn’t remember much,” Kanwaljit said. “Since that film, I have shot for almost four other projects, so I had forgotten all about the character. When I saw the film, I felt so disgusted that I instantly went to Sanya and said sorry.”

Kanwaljit recalled how Sanya was surprised by his apology. “She was taken aback and asked me why I was apologizing. I told her I had forgotten how much I troubled her in the film and hence felt bad. She has nailed the part, and seeing her go through the struggles left all of us distraught,” he added.

Mrs has not only received critical acclaim but has also achieved remarkable success on ZEE5. Within days of its release, the film broke records on the streaming platform, securing the biggest opening and becoming the most searched film on Google.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, director Arati Kadav also praised Sanya Malhotra’s dedication, revealing that the actress went the extra mile to do justice to her role.

With Mrs making waves among audiences and critics alike, it stands as another testament to Sanya Malhotra’s acting prowess and Bollywood’s evolving storytelling.