Washington: Kanye West has sparked controversy once again, this time defending a recent social media post about Jay-Z's children.

According to TMZ, in a recent interview, West addressed the backlash surrounding his post, which many deemed insensitive and ignorant.

West claimed that his social media presence has allowed him to express his raw thoughts without facing immediate censorship.

However, when suggested that the post about Jay-Z's kids was one of West's worst, the rapper interrupted, asking if it was actually one of his "best or strongest" instead.

The post in question referred to Jay-Z's 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, and sparked widespread outrage online.

Earlier, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, appeared to respond to West's post with a video on Instagram, writing, "...it's hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil."

West's social media account has been marred by controversy in recent months, with many of his posts containing antisemitic rhetoric.

Despite the backlash, West seems unwilling to backtrack on his statements, even when they target former collaborators like Jay-Z.