Kanye West: I have an 'addiction' to porn, it 'destroyed my family...'

Popular rapper Kanye West has yet again made an explosive comment about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family in his latest, now-deleted Instagram post.

In the post, Kanye compared Hollywood to a 'brothel' while saying that pornography destroyed his family.

As per Page Six, Kanye took to his Instagram and shared a video by Victoria Villarroel, former assistant to Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian's half-sister. Talking about his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Kanye wrote, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do." For the unversed, Kim and Kylie shot for Playboy magazine in 2007 and 2019, respectively.

Further, Kanye added that he is addicted to pornography, which also destroyed his family. He assured that he won't let his and Kim's daughters North and Chicago be part of this kind of culture in Hollywood.

He wrote, "Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

In another post that has now been deleted, Kanye shared screenshots of his messages hiding the name, which appeared to be Kim. In response to a message that read "Can you please stop," Kanye wrote, "No. We need to talk in person. You don't have say so of where the kids got to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?"

In another screenshot, it appeared that Kim shared a message on behalf of her mother Kris Jenner. It read, "Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67-year-old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end."

In the response, Kanye wrote, "Y'all don't have say over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."

It all started over a small disagreement between him and Kim over their kid's school. Kanye and Kim share four kids North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3).

Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in 2021. She was declared legally single in March 2022.