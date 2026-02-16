Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleKanye West India Tour CONFIRMED: First-ever concert in the country - Date, venue, tickets & full details revealed
KANYE WEST INDIA

Kanye West India Tour CONFIRMED: First-ever concert in the country - Date, venue, tickets & full details revealed

Ye (Kanye West) is set to make his India debut with a monumental first-ever concert, and fans can now get all the details on date, venue, and tickets.

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Source: ANI
Kanye West India Tour CONFIRMED: First-ever concert in the country - Date, venue, tickets & full details revealed(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking development for India's growing concert culture, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West will have his first-ever show in the country.

The brains behind multiple classic hip-hop albums and hits like "Through the Wire", "Stronger" "Heartless", "Runaway" etc will give another proof of his influence permeating different countries and genres when he takes to the New Delhi's Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29.

Organisers said the New Delhi event will deliver expansive staging, cinematic visuals, precision-engineered acoustics and a career-spanning setlist.

"We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is," said Aman, founder of White Fox.

"One night. One performance. The first time ever. We're making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen," he added.

"India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions," said Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder and Director, Wizcraft International.

He further said, "A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India's live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide."

The event is organised by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment & Wizcraft aligning leading production forces to deliver a stadium showcase at global benchmark scale.

