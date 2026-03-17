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NewsEntertainmentPeopleKanye West reschedules New Delhi show to May 2026 amid ‘geopolitical situation’
KANYE WEST

Kanye West reschedules New Delhi show to May 2026 amid ‘geopolitical situation’

US-Israel vs Iran war: The geo-political tensions are at an all-time high after USA and Israel attacked Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Kanye West reschedules New Delhi show to May 2026 amid ‘geopolitical situation’Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West’s show in New Delhi has been pushed to May, 2026. On Monday, the rapper took to his Instagram, and shared the update with his followers.

The rapper shared that the show has been pushed owing to the rising geo-political and regional tensions. He also informed that the tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

He shared, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to May 23, 2026. The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support”.

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The geo-political tensions are at an all-time high after USA and Israel attacked Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Israel claimed the attack to be pre-emptive, and to deter the nuclear progress of Iran.

While Iran lost its Supreme Leader on the first day of the war, the nation quickly re-calibrated its war strategy, and attacked the US bases across the middle-east. It also intensified bombings over Tel Aviv with the latest weapon of choice being the hypersonic missiles leaving the famed Iron Dome compromised and exhausted. Iran is also going after the US and Israeli soldiers, who are hiding in swanky hotels in the middle-eastern countries.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is preparing to release his upcoming studio album Bully, expected in 2026. The album rollout is linked to a major one-night concert scheduled for April 3, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. He is also slated to headline the Hellwatt Festival at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 18, 2026, marking a large European live show.

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