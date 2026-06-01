Kanye West, Travis Scott's Italy concerts cancelled amid security concerns

The upcoming Italy concerts of American rappers Kanye West (Ye) and Travis Scott have been cancelled, according to Variety, after authorities raised security concerns surrounding the planned events in northern Italy.

Concerts scheduled in Reggio Emilia cancelled

The shows were set to take place in July at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, with Travis Scott scheduled to perform on July 17 and Kanye West headlining the Hellwat Festival on July 18.

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The cancellation was confirmed by Italian authorities, who cited security risks linked to the large-scale events.

Security concerns prompt official intervention

Reggio Emilia prefect Salvatore Angieri reportedly ordered the cancellation after multiple groups, including the city’s Jewish community, anti-fascist organisations, trade unions and political representatives, raised objections to Kanye West’s scheduled performance over his past antisemitic remarks.

Officials stated that the decision was taken in the interest of public safety.

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One of Kanye West’s biggest planned shows

Kanye West, now known as Ye, was expected to headline at the 103,000-capacity RCF Arena, marking one of his largest planned arena performances. Travis Scott’s show was also cancelled despite no specific ban on the artist performing in Italy.

Following the cancellation, the Hellwat Festival team said they are exploring the possibility of hosting Kanye West on the same date at a different location near Reggio Emilia, but under a separate jurisdiction.

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The cancellation comes as both artists continue their international touring schedules. Kanye West recently opened his summer tour with a massive concert in Istanbul, reportedly attended by over 100,000 fans, while Travis Scott joined him on the global stage.

The two have also collaborated on the track Father from West’s latest album Bully.

(With ANI inputs)