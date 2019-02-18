Kapil Sharma breaks his silence on Navjot Singh Sidhu's ouster from his show

New Delhi: Actor-cum-comedian Kapil Sharma has finally reacted to Navjot Singh Sidhu's ouster from his comedy show. According to Kapil, Archana Puran Singh has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu because of his unavailability.

Kapil, who was at the Art of Living's event, was asked to comment on Navjot Singh Sidhu's exit, to which he replied, "Abhi Navjot Singh Sidhu ke kuch aur commitment hain isliye humare saath Archana Puran Singh shoot kar rahe hain. Maujuda waqt mein Sidhu humaare sath nahi hain. (Because of some prior commitments of Navjot Singh Sidhu, currently Archana Puran Singh is shooting with us.

"Halaaki ye bahut choti cheezein hain, ya phir propoganda hota hai jinmein iss tareeke ke baatein aati hain. Mere manna yeh hai ki kisi ko ban karna na, Navjot Singh Sidhu ko show she bahaar karna in baaton ka solution nahi hai. Ek Sthai samadhaan humein milkar dekhna hoga, " He added.

Talking about the ban on Pakistani artists, Kapil said that he supports the government's decision. "Hum insab cheezon mein sarkar ke saath hain lekin phir bhi ek sthai samaadhan ki zarurat hai. Pulwama mein jin logo ne kayrana tareeke se humaare jawaano ko shahid kiya unko dhundh dhundh kar marna chahiye jismein pura desh sarkar ke saath khada hai."

Sidhu, on the other hand, uploaded a video on Twitter saying that he had no intimation about his termination. “I had to attend Vidhan Sabha’s session due to which I couldn’t go for the shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show and they got somebody else in my replacement for two episodes. I have no intimation about my termination from the channel. If it is regarding my statement, I will stick to what I have been saying yesterday, today and ever tomorrow."

Earlier, the channel decided to replace with Sidhu with Archana Puran Singh on popular show hosted by Kapil Sharma.