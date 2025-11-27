Mumbai: Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma on Wednesday spoke about the earlier attacks on his cafe in Vancouver, Canada, recalling a series of shootings and noting that despite the incidents leading to discussions in the Canadian Parliament, he has never felt unsafe in Mumbai due to the strong law-and-order presence of the city police.

While speaking to the media during the trailer launch of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in Mumbai, he said, "These incidents happened in Canada, in Vancouver. I think teen baar vahan pe firing huyi ( I think there were three shootings there)..I think the police don't have the power to control things. But after that, when our case happened, it went to the federal court... There was a discussion in the Canadian Parliament... "

He added, "I received calls from many people saying that all this was already going on there, but after the shooting at my cafe became news, the police are taking steps to significantly improve the law and order situation... "

Kapil stressed that he has never felt unsafe in Mumbai. "I never feel like this in Mumbai or in my country. There's no one like our Mumbai Police... "

He noted that the incidents did not affect business in the long run, "After all the gunfire there, we saw a bigger opening in our cafe... If God is with you, everything is fine..."

In October, Kapil's cafe in Canada was reportedly targeted in another shooting incident. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) is investigating after reports of shots fired at the outlet, Kap's cafe, on 85 Avenue and 120 Street, around 3:45 a.m., as per City News Vancouver.

Kulvir Sidhu, reportedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed responsibility in a viral social media post. "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Today's firing at Caps Cafe, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulvir Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere."

While staff were reportedly present inside the premises during the shooting, no injuries were reported. Kapil Sharma and his team have not issued any statement yet.

This was the third time since July that Kapil's restaurant has been targeted in a shooting incident. The first attack was reported on July 10. The second attack happened on August 8.