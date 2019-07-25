Kapil Sharma jets off to Canada with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath for babymoon — Pics inside

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is currently occupied with his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has taken a break from work to be with his wifey Ginni Chatrath. The actor has jetted off to Canada with Ginni and the couple was captured at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night.

In the pictures, Kapil is seen sporting a grey jacket with matching track pants and shoes while Ginni is carrying an all-black look with white sneakers. She is seen spotted with a visible baby bump. The duo walked hand-in-hand and was all smiles for the cameras.

Take a look at their pictures:

For the unversed, Kapil and Ginni are expecting their first child and it is due in December 2019 and hence, the couple decided to go on a mini-vacation to Canada. Kapil, who has so far been tight-lipped about the news, only recently confirmed Ginni's pregnancy to Mumbai Mirror.

Kapil married his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in a private ceremony in Punjab in December 2019 and later hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi. The event was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Soon after his wedding, Kapil went back to work and did not take any breaks, until now. As per reports, the couple has headed to Canada for a much-awaited break of 10 days.

Speaking of his show, the second season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' started this year and has been received tremendous response from the audience. The show has been topping the TRP charts and is touching a new height on television. The show has so far been graced by several A-listers from the tinsel town, including Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan among others. In the latest, it saw in attendance B-Town's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut, who had come to promote her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Kapil has also been roped in to do the voice-over for hot-headed bird 'Red' in the Hindi version of 'Angry Birds movie 2', which is slated to arrive in India on August 23.