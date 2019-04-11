close

Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh urge the public to vote

Kapil said that if we really want changes in our country, then we must cast our vote and urge others to do the same.

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is making headlines these days owing to his popular comedy show. The comedian often expresses his views about social causes and was recently sen supporting singer Mika Singh's NGO, the Divine Touch foundation.

Since Baisakhi is around the corner, Mika, along with his NGO celebrated the festival with the underprivileged kids.

Kapil was also a part of the celebrations and in an interaction with Zee News the ace comedian said, “We usually keep on complaining.. when it is time to cast our vote we usually enjoy the holiday.

The comedian further added that if we really want changes in our country, then we must cast our vote and urge others to do the same.

“We all are a part of the constitution of India and it is our duty to choose the correct candidate who takes the right decisions for the country.”, Kapil said.

On the other hand, singer Mika Singh said that we must cast our votes with our discretion...it is our right... no matter who we chose, it is important to exercise our right to vote. 

