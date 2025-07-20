Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe Set To Reopen After Shooting Incident In Canada

Surrey: Kapil Sharma's Cafe Kap's Cafe is set to reopen after over a week since the firing incident which took place at the cafe in Surrey.



Comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to share the news of the cafe reopening. He expressed his happiness by writing "Proud Of You Team' for the staff of Kap's Cafe while sharing a post from the cafe's Instagram handle.



On July 10, several gun shots rang outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 (local time) am, according to Surrey Police Service. Police said some staff members were present inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in the incident.



The cafe had opened early this week. At least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe, while another window pane was shattered.



The building where the cafe is located has retail units at ground level and residential apartments above, however, it is not known how many residents live in the building.



Multi faith centre and two other yet to be opened businesses occupy other ground-level units. Officers could be seen in the restaurant gathering evidence while children were playing across the street outside a daycare located in Newton neighbourhood that is now cordoned off by police tape, Vancouver Sun reported.



The staff of 'Kap's Cafe' described the incident as "heartbreaking" and stated that they were "shocked" by the unexpected firing at the restaurant premises.



The cafe also thanked the entire community for all the messages they had received and extended gratitude to the Surrey, British Columbia, police department for all their help in the matter.



Kap's Cafe shared a long, heartfelt note after the incident.



Titled 'A Message From Heart', the cafe wrote, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."



The cafe said that they will stand "firm" against the violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors.



"Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community," wrote Kap's Cafe.



Spokesperson Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said police are aware of reports in Indian media claiming that a Khalistani separatist has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

