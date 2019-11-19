Kapil Sharma's birthday wish for preggers wife Ginni Chatrath is so full of love—Pic proof

New Delhi: Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has an ocean of fan following. His crazy fans love to follow him on social media as well, and that clearly explains an ever-growing 18.6 million followers on Instagram.

Kapil recently took to the photo-sharing site and posted a few pictures of his preggers wife Ginni Chatrath, wishing her on birthday. He wrote: Happy bday my best friend @ginnichatrath n now soon to be my baby’s mother lots of love n blessings thank u so much for everything #happybirthday #love #celebrations #cake

Kapil married his college sweetheart Ginni on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab. Their wedding was a grand affair and later they hosted a starry reception in Mumbai for industry friends and colleagues.

The king of comedy is these days busy with 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which is high on the TRP battle and is winning hearts one more time. He has once again managed to struck the right chord with the audiences, who simply adore him and his comic timings.