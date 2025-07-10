New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe in Surrey, British Columbia was attacked. The attackers reportedly arrived in a car and several rounds were fired at Kaps cafe, although no injuries have been reported so far. Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for this attack. The videos from the horrific incident has been making rounds on social media shows a man sitting in a car firing gunshots at the cafe. Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath had just celebrated a soft opening of their brand new cafe in Canada.

_ Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened KAP'S CAFE in Surrey, BC was shot at last night.



Harjit Singh Laddi, a BKI operative & NIA's most wanted terrorist, has claimed responsibility, citing Kapil's recent remarks.



Where's the security?

Kapil Sharma's Cafe Attacked

Comedian Kapil Sharma owned Kaps Cafe in Canada has been attacked by Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi. According several media reports at least nine shots have been fired at eatery. No injuries have been reported but the property suffered damages after the gunshots were fired. Kap's Cafe is Kapil Sharma's debut in the restaurant industry. Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath is also involved in the venture. The newly opened cafe is located in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia. The cafe draws attention for its elegant interior, floral accents and menu.

Who Is Harjit Singh Laddi ?

Harjit Singh alias Laddi, an operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and a most-wanted terrorist on the radar of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), has claimed responsibility for the shooting. According to several media reports, the firing was carried out in response to certain remarks allegedly made by Kapil Sharma. Harjit is wanted in India for multiple terror-related offenses and is alleged to be the mastermind behind several attacks on Hindu leaders and pro-India figures.

Laddi and his associate Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu are accused of planning and supplying weapons for the April 2024 assassination of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab's Rupnagar district. They are also under investigation for funding terror activities and recruiting operatives for targeted killings.

The The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to Laddi’s arrest. In 2023, Punjab Police busted a BKI cell linked to Laddi, arresting four men for petrol-bomb attacks on Shiv Sena leaders' homes.

Investigation is underway, and Kapil Sharma is yet to issue a public statement.