Kapkapiii Teaser: Tusshar Kapoor And Shreyas Talpade Reunite For Horror-Comedy - Watch

New Delhi: Kapkapiii, a spine-chilling horror comedy starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, has dropped its teaser—and it's every bit the ghostly rollercoaster fans of the genre crave. Directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, the film promises a thrilling ride packed with laughs, frights, and supernatural mischief.

KAPKAPIII TEASER

The teaser offers a peek into the quirky world of Kapkapiii, where a group of friends dabble with a Ouija board and accidentally unleash a hilarious haunting. With its perfect mix of slapstick humor and spooky suspense, the film lives up to its cheeky tagline: "Aatma Ji Darshan Do Na." It’s spooky, silly, and seriously entertaining.



What truly makes the teaser stand out is the electrifying chemistry between Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, who reunite after years to bring back their trademark comic timing. Their banter, timing, and sheer ability to turn a haunted house into a house of laughs is exactly the throwback fans have been waiting for—only this time, it comes with jump scares and a lot more screaming (some from ghosts, most from them). It cleverly blends visual gags with haunted house horror tropes, delivering a sneak peek that leaves you both curious and chuckling.



Produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Bravo Entertainment, and presented by Zee Studios, the film brings together a vibrant cast including Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari and Dinkar Sharma. The teaser will officially be attached to the theatrical release of Phule, giving audiences a first look at the chaos to come.



The screenplay, penned by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, blends horror and comedy with flair, while paying homage to Sangeeth Sivan’s legacy—known for cult hits like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money.



Kapkapiii is set to hit theatres on May 23, 2025.