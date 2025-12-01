Advertisement
KARAN AUJLA

Karan Aujla India Concert Tickets: Full Dates, Cities And VIP Pass Details For His First-Ever Stadium Shows

Karan Aujla’s P-POP CULTURE World Tour brings his high-energy, first-ever India stadium shows to six cities with massive production, global hits, and an unforgettable live experience.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 06:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karan Aujla India Concert Tickets: Full Dates, Cities And VIP Pass Details For His First-Ever Stadium Shows(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Punjabi music superstar Karan Aujla is set to bring his highly anticipated P-POP CULTURE World Tour to India in early 2026, promising fans a spectacular live experience across six major cities.

Historic Stadium Performances in India

For the first time in his career, Aujla will perform in stadiums in New Delhi and Chandigarh, marking a historic milestone for the global Punjabi icon.

The India tour dates are as follows:

New Delhi: 28 February 2026

Mumbai & Pune: 4 March 2026

Chandigarh: 14 March 2026

Indore: 21 March 2026

Bengaluru: 29 March 2026

Ticketing and Early Access

Tickets for the India leg will be available on District, with a 48-hour early access window for HSBC credit card holders starting 1 December 2025 at 12 pm IST.

General ticket sales will begin on 3 December 2025 at 2 pm IST, with prices starting from Rs 999. VIP and premium fan packages will also be available for those seeking an exclusive concert experience.

Breaking Records and Expanding Global Reach

The announcement follows Aujla’s record-breaking achievement as the first Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud, solidifying his position as a global music powerhouse.

His previous India tour, It Was All A Dream (2024), drew over 200,000 fans across multiple cities and was praised for its high-energy production and celebrity appearances.

The upcoming tour is expected to surpass previous milestones, with projections of over 400,000 attendees across six cities. The India leg will follow the global tour kickoff in Abu Dhabi on 29 November 2025 at Etihad Park, Yas Island, which is set to draw more than 30,000 fans. Aujla will then take his tour across the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the United Kingdom before returning home.

P-POP CULTURE: A Global Phenomenon

Aujla’s 2025 album, P-POP CULTURE, debuted at No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music in India and Canada, with every track charting simultaneously. The album also became the highest-debuting Punjabi-language album on the Canadian Billboard charts, showcasing the unprecedented global reach of his music.

