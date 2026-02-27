Karan Aujla meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ahead of India tour kick-off concert

New Delhi: Ahead of his concert in the national capital on Saturday evening, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla met with Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

On Friday, CM Rekha Gupta took to her Instagram handle and posted a video from her meeting with the 'Winning Speech' hitmaker.

"Met Karan Aujla! Artists like him don't just perform they move generations. And Delhi? We're not just part of the culture. We're shaping its future. The capital is stepping into its next cultural chapter," she wrote.

Karan Aujla is all set to kick off the highly anticipated P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 with a potentially record-shattering stadium show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 28 February 2026. The tour is organised and promoted by the company Team Innovation.



The P-POP CULTURE tour is part of Aujla's global run, which began in late 2025 in Abu Dhabi and spans the United States, Europe, Canada, and the United Kingdom before returning to India. The India leg, from February 2026 through April 2026, brings stadium-scale production and arena energy nationwide.



The 11-city India run begins in New Delhi on February 28, followed by Mumbai and Pune on March 3 with special Holi Edition shows. The tour then travels to Ahmedabad (March 7), Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), and Bengaluru (March 29). April dates include Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10) and Ludhiana (April 12).