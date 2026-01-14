Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleKaran Aujlas Wife Palak Stands With Husband Amid Cheating Allegations, Teases Mushy Romantic Pic With Singer
KARAN AUJLA

Karan Aujla's Wife Palak Stands With Husband Amid Cheating Allegations, Teases Mushy Romantic Pic With Singer

Karan Aujla tied the knot with Palak in Mexico in 2023 after being in a relationship with her for over a decade.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Karan Aujla's Wife Palak Stands With Husband Amid Cheating Allegations, Teases Mushy Romantic Pic With SingerPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular singer Karan Aujla is in new currently after a Canada-based artist claimed that the singer kept his marriage secret to her while in a relationship and alleged cheating allegations. After a lot of buzz on social media, finally Karan’s wife Palak Aujla has reacted to the controversy but in an indirect way.

Karan Aujla Controversy

Palak Aujla teased a mushy romantic post, standing solid with her singer husband. Karan Aujla's wife took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a romantic picture of her with him. She added the image to a highlight section with 'queen, two hearts and evil eye' emoji.

Karan tied the knot with Palak in Mexico in 2023 after being in a relationship with her for over a decade.

Born as Jaskaran Singh Aujla, the singer based in Canada is primarily associated with Punjabi music. His debut album Bacthafucup peaked at number 20 on Billboard Canadian Albums chart and 34th on the New Zealand albums chart, earning him the title of the Largest Digital Artist 2021 on Spotify. 

In 2014, Aujla moved to Canada, where he lived with his sister in Vancouver, British Columbia, and attended Burnaby South Secondary School in Burnaby. Aujla worked part-time as a longshoreman in Surrey.

Aujla launched his own clothing brand named "Hukam Clothing" on 25 November 2021.

Karan Aujla made his Bollywood debut with Tauba Tauba track featuring Vicky Kaushal from the movie Bad Newz became a chartbuster and landed on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 at No. 25 within weeks.

