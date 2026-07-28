Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Karan Deol reveals he has never said 'Do you know who my father is?', Sunny Deol's witty reply steals the show

Karan Deol reveals he has never said 'Do you know who my father is?', Sunny Deol's witty reply steals the show

Karan Deol admitted he has never used the phrase "Do you know who my father is?" in real life, saying he only delivered it for Batwara 1947. Sunny Deol lightened the moment with a humorous response, joking that everyone already knows Karan is his son.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 08:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
Karan Deol reveals he has never said 'Do you know who my father is?', Sunny Deol's witty reply steals the show
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CJP issues final ultimatum: Agitation to resume if Centre breaches July 25 pact using SC order as shield
CJP protest12 min ago
2
NEET paper leak17 min ago
3
Suneil Anand death37 min ago
4
Ramayana Trailer50 min ago
5
CTTC 20261 hr ago