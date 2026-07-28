Mumbai: Bollywood actor Karan Deol, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Batwara 1947’, has shared that he has never really used the phrase, “Do you know who my father is?”. On Tuesday, the actor attended the trailer launch of the film along with his father Sunny Deol in the city. During the event, Karan was asked by the media about the dialogue in the trailer, “Tu janta nahi mera baap kaun hai (You don’t know who my father is)?”, and if he has ever used the phrase in real life.