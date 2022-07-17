NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar asks Janhvi Kapoor if she would have sex with her ex, read her response!

Janhvi, along with actress Sara Ali Khan, was recently seen on the celebrity chat show. The two talked openly about their personal lives.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

Karan Johar asks Janhvi Kapoor if she would have sex with her ex, read her response!

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor if she would have sex with her former boyfriend, on 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 and the actress did not stop herself from reacting. Janhvi, along with actress Sara Ali Khan, was recently seen on the celebrity chat show. The two talked openly about their personal lives.

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi if she would have sex with her ex, pat came the reply: "No, can't go backwards."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

During the episode, Karan took both Janhvi and Sara by surprise when he mentioned that they both dated siblings. On the show, the two actresses also talked about their near-death travel misadventures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Sara also shared her wish to date Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Deverakonda responded to it and wrote on Instagram: "I love how you say, Devarakonda. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection."

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022