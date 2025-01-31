Mumbai: Blockbuster filmmaker and an avid social media user Karan Johar is on the lookout for a rehabilitation center not for himself but for “reels”.

Karan has often spoken about reels and has expressed his concerns over the growing consumption of the 90-second content making platform. This time the filmmaker, known for making blockbusters such as “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”, is on a hunt for a “rehab”.

He shared a post on his Instagram stories, where he asked: “Is there a rehab for reels?” Earlier this month, shared a message for “avid reel consumers” and talked about how they have bid adieu to the ‘silently suffering attention span’.

He shared a profound note, which also talked about “killing books” courtesy the consumption of clips. “Dear avid REEL consumer, You have officially bid goodbye to the silently suffering ‘Attention Span’... and as far as I am concerned you killed me a decade ago. Regretfully yours, BOOK,” he wrote as the caption.

The filmmaker is all set to take charge as the host for the 25th edition of the IIFA award ceremony. KJo shared that hosting IIFA Awards has always been an incredible experience. “This year, as IIFA celebrates its glorious 25 years of cinematic brilliance and global unity, my heart swells with pride and gratitude. Jaipur, Rajasthan with its majestic beauty and rich cultural heritage, couldn’t be a more fitting venue for this momentous Silver Jubilee celebration.”

“The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is so much more than an awards show—it’s a heartfelt celebration of Indian cinema and its global impact. Being part of this historic milestone is an honour I will cherish forever."

Actress Kareena Kapoor will also be honoring the legacy of her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor with a special tribute during IIFA 2025. The 'Jab We Met' actress called the performance “especially close to my heart” as it pays homage to Raj Kapoor, marking his 100th birth anniversary.