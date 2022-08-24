New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently all over the internet for his latest season of Koffee with Karan. The show is massively popular amongst the fans and they keep talking about it.

Karan has also been at the receiving end of hatred and trolling for the show. However, the filmmaker feels that this hate is entertaining sometimes as people are still watching the show. Recently, in an interview with The Hindu, he said, “So, I don’t know how much of the hate and trolling is actually about the show; it’s really more about the fact that a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon. A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much.”

Further talking about the trolls, he said, “I’ll be honest; I’m definitely not justifying anything to anyone, but I feel like I owe it to myself to talk about it. It’s cathartic for me. I feel sometimes, if I don’t talk about it, people may think that I’m actually still affected by it.”

On the work front, Karan Johar is all set to return to the director’s chair with his upcoming film ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and will release in 2023.

The latest episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’ featured actors Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra and was loved by the audience. In the next episode ‘Kabir Singh’ actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will grace the couch.