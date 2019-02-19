Karan Johar reviews 'Gully Boy', calls it a 'masterpiece'—Check his full post

New Delhi: Very much like the most of us, filmmaker Karan Johar is smitten by Zoya Akhtar's latest release 'Gully Boy'. The movie has left a mark on him and he reviwed it in the most heartfelt way.

Kjo shared a long note of appreciation for the team of 'Gully Boy'. Right from the actors to director and to the producers for delivering such a 'masterpiece'.

Karan posted it on Instagram and here's what his note read in the caption: “When passion supersedes grass root realities...when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams....when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression....when you tell a story that has all this and more....that’s when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times! @zoieakhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician....she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step! #apnatimeaayega becomes your life mantra and all you want to do is dance the dance of great Cinema! I have just witnessed a cult classic that has possibly the best ensemble of actors we have seen this decade... @ranveersingh delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character....he makes you feel every beat of Murad’s beats! Outstanding!! What do I say about the girl wonder @aliaabhatt who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! ! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin off film of her own! @siddhantchaturvedi makes a smashing debut as MC sher ! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran! Every member of the ensemble is terrific! Congratulations to my friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar for producing this gem of a movie! And finally my dearest Zoya......you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters!! Well done team #gullyboy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation!!!! What a film!!!!!!”

Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. This also happens to be the first time that Ranveer and Alia have shared the screen space together.

The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.