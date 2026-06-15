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  • /Karan Johar reviews Raakh, calls it 'outstanding, gut-wrenching series': Here's what he wrote for Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre & others

Karan Johar reviews Raakh, calls it 'outstanding, gut-wrenching series': Here's what he wrote for Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre & others

Raakh review: Actor Ali Fazal plays the titular role of SI Jayprakash, who is far from the archetypal action-driven cop who has not been presented to embody a macho image.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Karan Johar reviews Raakh, calls it 'outstanding, gut-wrenching series': Here's what he wrote for Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre & others
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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