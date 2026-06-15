/Karan Johar reviews Raakh, calls it 'outstanding, gut-wrenching series': Here's what he wrote for Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre & others

Their portrayal of the pathos pained parents in the face of unsurmountable tragedy left me awestruck... they became the characters and i salute their depiction ... you need to observe their performances to experience what i have felt through this heart aching watch... they are OUTSTANDING! BRAVO!!! Kudos to @alifazal9 for his exceptional and solid work.... Special mention to @akashmakhija94 @_ramandeep_yadav for their brilliant portrayals... And mighty kudos to @primevideoin.. Gaurav, Nikhil, and Sahira for bringing this immersive show to devastating and brilliant in equal measure..."