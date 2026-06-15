/Karan Johar reviews Raakh, calls it 'outstanding, gut-wrenching series': Here's what he wrote for Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre & others

New Delhi: The investigative crime thriller series Raakh has managed to wow the audiences and how. Inspired by the chilling 1978 Ranga-Billa case - the series explores the details of kidnapping and extortion of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra. Filmmaker Karan Johar watched it and has showered praises on the entire cast.
Karan Johar shared a long note expressing how profoundly the series impacted him emotionally. He wrote "I was trying to take time off from the gram... I thought I was successful till I saw this gut wrenching series and felt the need to express myself...it's 1.35 am and I am deeply disturbed after watching the last episode...
Disturbed as a parent, as a human being, and as a member of society...The ugliest side of humanity is what RAAKΗ explores.... No justification or childhood trauma is reason enough to succumb to an inner devil...I am not sure I will recover soon from this trauma binge....
But what I need to applaud is Prosit Roys incredible story telling, strong hold and non manipulative approach of emotional depiction and a special chefs kiss to his undeniable craft..BUT what I can't get out of my head are the career defining performances of @iamsonalibendre and @bashiraamir
Their portrayal of the pathos pained parents in the face of unsurmountable tragedy left me awestruck... they became the characters and i salute their depiction ... you need to observe their performances to experience what i have felt through this heart aching watch... they are OUTSTANDING! BRAVO!!! Kudos to @alifazal9 for his exceptional and solid work.... Special mention to @akashmakhija94 @_ramandeep_yadav for their brilliant portrayals... And mighty kudos to @primevideoin.. Gaurav, Nikhil, and Sahira for bringing this immersive show to devastating and brilliant in equal measure..."
Ali Fazal, visibly moved by the appreciation coming from one of the industry’s most celebrated filmmakers, reshared Karan’s note and thanked him warmly. Responding to the post, Ali wrote,
"Wah ive woken up to this thunderous and kind appreciation from one of the few people i look up to really.."
Actor Ali Fazal plays the titular role of SI Jayprakash, who is far from the archetypal action-driven cop who has not been presented to embody a macho image.
Alongside Ali Fazal, the series stars Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in key roles along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.
Raakh is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. Raakh premieres on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide from June 12.
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