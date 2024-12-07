Advertisement
Karan Johar’s Mother Hiroo Johar Hospitalised At Kokilaben Hospital

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar hospitalized at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 09:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karan Johar’s Mother Hiroo Johar Hospitalised At Kokilaben Hospital (Image: @karanjohar/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Filmmaker and Producer Karan Johar's mother, Hiroo Johar, has been hospitalized at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital yesterday. designer Manish Malhotra, a close family friend of Karan Johar, was spotted paying a visit. Reports state that there is no serious cause for concern.

Karan Johar frequently shares heartfelt moments and glimpses of his mother and kids on Instagram. Earlier karan wished his mother Hiroo Johar with a heartfelt post on her birthday. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hiroo Johar underwent two major surgeries, facing significant medical challenges.

On professional front,  Karan Johar has announced his upcoming romantic comedy, 'Chand Mera Dil', starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is set to release in 2025.

For the unversed, Karan recently sold a 50% stake in Dharma Productions to businessman Adar Poonawalla for a staggering Rs 1000 crore.

