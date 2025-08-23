Advertisement
Karan Johar’s Son Yash Says He Doesn’t Want To Be ‘Launched’, Leaves Dad Surprised

In a humorous video shared by filmmaker Karan Johar, his son Yash, age 8, stated that he does not want to be "launched" into Bollywood. 

|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 08:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
Karan Johar’s Son Yash Says He Doesn’t Want To Be ‘Launched’, Leaves Dad Surprised(Source: IANS)

Mumbai: Bollywood mogul Karan Johar's son Yash has announced to his father that he doesn't want to be launched. 

KJo took to his official Instagram handle and shared a fun video of his son posing in a blue t-shirt that read, "nepo baby".

Karan can be heard saying in the backdrop, "Do you know what this t-shirt says? You are a nepo baby".

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

To this, Yash replies, "Yeah, but I don't want to be launched", and runs off.

Next, we can hear a surprised KJo saying, "What? Who's launching you anyway?"

Posting the clip, Karan wrote the caption: "He has a mind of his own. I am HAPPY!!! Ps..T shirts gifted to the twins by •••••• ( oops she made me promise I won’t tell)".

For the unaware, KJo is a single father to twins - Yash and Roohi, who he welcomed through surrogacy back in 2017. He co-parents his children with his mother, Hiroo Johar.

Reflecting on his journey as a single parent, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker wrote during Father's Day 2025: "Some decisions are impulsive, some decisions are strategised, and some are just blessed…. My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made… the answer to my every prayer to the universe…."

Revealing the parenting advice he has received as a single dad, the filmmaker added, "I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct… there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday… I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise…. Today I celebrate myself … for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash… they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart."

 

