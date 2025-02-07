Karan Johar Says His Biggest Achievement In Life Is Becoming A Father; Drops Adorable Birthday Wish For Yash & Roohi

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is not just a powerhouse of talent in Bollywood but also a doting father to his twins, Yash and Roohi. As they celebrate their birthday today, Karan took to social media to share an emotional post, expressing how fatherhood has been the most rewarding experience of his life.

Sharing an adorable message, KJo wrote, “My biggest achievement is one of being a father… I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name, an emotion must continue. They are my world!!! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… my biggest prayer for you both is to be kind always.”

Karan’s heartfelt words resonated deeply with fans, who showered the post with love and best wishes for his little ones. The filmmaker, who became a father via surrogacy in 2017, has often spoken about how his children have brought immense joy and meaning to his life.

Despite his hectic schedule, Karan ensures he spends quality time with his kids. From fun playdates to sharing glimpses of their mischievous antics, KJo never misses a chance to celebrate his bond with Yash and Roohi. His social media is often filled with adorable moments of the twins, giving fans a peek into their loving father-child relationship.

On the professional front, Karan continues to be one of the most influential filmmakers in Bollywood. However, as he himself admits, his most fulfilling role remains that of a father. Here’s wishing Yash and Roohi a very happy birthday!