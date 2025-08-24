Karan Johar Slams Podcasters For Inviting Guests Who Disrespect Film Industry, Calls It ' Insensitive And Disgusting'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar has issued a sharp rebuke to podcasters who, according to him, invite guests and astrologers who speak negatively about members of the film industry.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Johar criticized the growing trend of creating clickbait content for views.

In a long statement, he wrote: “While I have utmost respect for credible and respectable members of the media, one subculture of podcasters (basically chat shows with new-age terminology) has emerged from the woodworks that no GPS can locate. They invite guests who have nothing to lose, people who haven’t been invited since World War 2 and those guests spew venom and say the most disrespectful things about hardworking and legendary members of our fraternity!”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director continued, “This needs to stop! Also, psychics and astrologers giving awful and scary revelations, even about people’s impending death, is both insensitive and disgusting! Free speech? Yes. Clickbait for followers? No!!”

Johar refrained from naming any specific podcasters or hosts.

Karan Johar’s Work Front

On the professional front, Karan Johar recently co-produced Dhadak 2, which released in theatres on August 1. The film, based on caste discrimination, stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

Earlier this month, Johar won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his directorial feature Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, Johar will also make a special appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood***. The teaser preview revealed him in a scene where he is seen cussing on the phone. The show is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 18.