Karan Johar steps away from social media, cites need for digital detox

New Delhi: Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has surprised fans by announcing a temporary break from social media. The announcement comes shortly after his production Homebound missed out on securing a nomination at the Oscars 2026.

“Digital Detox for a Week,” Says Karan Johar

On Tuesday morning, Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories to share a brief note about his decision. The post read, “Digital detox for a week. No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away.”

The filmmaker did not elaborate further on the reason behind the break.

Past Exit From Twitter Over Toxicity

This is not the first time Karan Johar has distanced himself from social media. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he quit Twitter, citing the increasing toxicity on the platform. Since then, he has remained active primarily on Instagram, especially during the promotions of his films and projects.

Last Instagram Post Before the Break

Karan’s last social media post before announcing the break was a promotional message revealing a project announcement. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, "The code has been cracked. And I am thrilled to say…

#PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23!!!

A stunning & solid first look, all the best to the team and to the wonderful @maheshnarayanan_official"

Calling Out Trolls Over Varun Dhawan Criticism

Last week, Karan Johar also made headlines for addressing online trolling directed at actor Varun Dhawan ahead of the release of Border 2. Defending his close friend, Karan called out trolls and content creators for targeting Varun.

Praising the actor, he wrote, “You can troll an artist for his smile, but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love… truth will always prevail!”

Homebound Misses Final Oscars Nomination List

Karan Johar’s home production Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars last year. The film successfully made it to the shortlist but failed to secure a place among the final five nominees. Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.