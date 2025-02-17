Karan Johar Talks About How Rajamouli’s Films Succeed Despite Not Having Logic

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his thoughts on why S.S. Rajamouli’s films continue to achieve massive success despite often defying conventional logic. Speaking with Komal Nahta, Karan emphasized that conviction is the key driving force behind Rajamouli’s storytelling, which ultimately compels audiences to believe in even the most larger-than-life sequences.

During the interview, when asked, “When logic takes a backseat, what takes the front?” Karan responded without hesitation, Conviction, he said. “It is very important. If you look at the best filmmakers and try to understand their journey, their greatest or most successful films are a result of conviction. If there’s conviction, logic won’t matter.”

Using Rajamouli as an example, Karan explained how his films may not always follow traditional logic, but his unwavering confidence in the narrative makes the audience suspend disbelief and get immersed in the world he creates.



Karan specifically highlighted Rajamouli’s films like Baahubali and RRR, stating, “Take Rajamouli sir’s movies, for instance. Where can you spot logic? You can only see the conviction in his films. When that conviction comes to the forefront, even the audience will believe you.”

He further compared this approach to other Bollywood blockbusters, such as Animal, RRR, and Gadar. According to him, these films worked not because of realism or logic, but because of the filmmaker’s and actor’s sheer belief in their vision.

“This holds true for all major blockbusters, including Animal, RRR, and Gadar. They were all driven by conviction. If a person is shown beating up 1,000 people with just a hand pump, it’s because of conviction. Anil Sharma believes Sunny Deol can do that, and as a result, the audience believes it too. And in Gadar 2, the moment he touches someone, they run away. That’s pure faith.”

Rajamouli’s cinema is known for its larger-than-life storytelling, emotional depth, and grand visuals, often defying real-world physics but still captivating millions. Karan Johar’s perspective aligns with what many fans believe—that Rajamouli’s films succeed because they make audiences feel the emotions rather than question the logic.