Karan Johar Talks About 'Toxic People' And 'Self-Worth' In A Cryptic Post

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday, took to social media to share a cryptic post reflecting on toxic people and the distractions they bring. Taking to his Instagram handle, KJo posted a cryptic post, offering insights on self-worth, toxic people, and personal growth.

In his cryptic yet candid message, he emphasized the importance of ignoring negativity, valuing oneself, and surrounding oneself with supportive people. Johar also emphasized staying teachable and trusting that the right opportunities and connections will come naturally.

He posted a series of slides with the thoughts he resonates with. The text on the first slide read, “Rule #1: F*ck what they think.” The other has “Sometimes your value isn’t seen until your absence is felt” written on it. The third one says, “A Reminder: Ignoring toxic people is self-care.” Other slides read, “You can’t do big things if you are distracted by small things. Be teachable you. You’re not always right. Choose people that choose you. The end. Once you stop looking, things find you.”

“There are people that will never support you because it’s you. Then there are people that will always support you because it’s you. You just have to find your people.” For the caption, Karan simply wrote, “Thoughts I resonate with…. #foodforthought #wordsneedtobeactions #khayalonkacaravan.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the 53-year-old director has shared a cryptic post—he often makes headlines for his thought-provoking social media updates. On the work front, Karan Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming bankrolled project, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”

The romantic comedy, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

It is the third installment of the Dulhania franchise. The film is slated to hit theatres on 2 October 2025, coinciding with Dussehra.