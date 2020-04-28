हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar's face-mapped to Rishi Kapoor from 'Bobby' will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch

Karan Johar&#039;s face-mapped to Rishi Kapoor from &#039;Bobby&#039; will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's love for cinema is known to all - after all, he has Bollywood in his genes. And KJo, as he is fondly addressed by all, recently sent an 'surprise' wave online with his face-mapping video. Yes! His face has been swapped with that of Rishi Kapoor from 'Bobby'. 

And imagine him singing 'Main Shayaar Toh Nahi'. KJo wrote: “The Magic of Face mapping”. Raj Kapoor was one of my all time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I’d like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar

The video has attracted the attention of several celebrities besides fans. 

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Tahira Kashyap, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, TV actor Karan Wahi, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey amongst various others dropped their reactions on the comment section. 

Meanwhile, KJo is these days busy sharing home videos featuring adorable twins Yash and Roohi. Netizens are loving it and 'LockdownWithJohars' has gone viral - all thanks to the babies trolling their Dada in fun interactions. 

 

Karan JoharRishi Kapoorface mapping
