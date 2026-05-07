Karan Johar's Met Gala debut gets an Amul approval: 'Gala Mein to sahab ban gaya'

Met Gala 2026: Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has received a special tribute from dairy brand Amul after he made his Met Gala 2026 debut. Karan became the first Indian director to represent India at the event. He wore his best friend and famous designer Manish Malhotra's exquisite ensemble, crafted specially for him, keeping in mind the theme this year - Costume Art, and the dress code of 'fashion is art'.

Amul marked the special occasion with one of its signature topical advertisements. The ad was posted on social media shortly after the event in New York. Amul India's post read, "Amul Topical: Met Gala 2026 boasts Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and others!"

The image featured the brand’s iconic mascot dressed in a dramatic couture-inspired outfit. It pays homage to Johar’s appearance at fashion’s most prominent night. The headline on the illustration read, “GALA MEIN TOH SAHAB BAN GAYA!”, a playful nod to Johar’s global fashion moment, accompanied by the tagline “Amul: Always in Fashion.” The post is rapidly going viral across social media and earning praises from both fans and celebs alike. Have a look at the post here:

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Decoding Karan Johar's Met Gala 2026 outfit

Karan Johar's iconic ensemble is designed by Manish Malhotra. It draws its visual language directly from the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, interpreting the master’s iconic command of drape, light, and ornament through contemporary couture. The silhouette is rooted in classical Indian drapery, restructured with a precision that allows fabric to move with the body without losing its sculptural authority.

The garment draws from some of Varma's most iconic works, among them - Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa - each painting selected not for spectacle, but for the quiet emotional truth it carries. What sets the look apart is its surface: hand-painted detailing executed in gold by traditional artisans, applied directly onto the garment as a painter would work on canvas. The strokes are deliberate, luminous, and irreducible bringing the intimacy of a Ravi Varma portrait into the architecture of a garment. The result is a piece that is neither costume nor conventional couture, but something in between: an image that carries history in its construction and lives differently once worn.

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Karan Johar on Met Gala 2026 costume

About his art-inspired ensemble, Karan Johar said, "I didn’t want to arrive here trying to explain India,” Johar says. “I wanted to arrive feeling like myself and that automatically brings everything I come from with it."

He said, “For me it had to feel personal and the moment it felt personal, it became Indian, because that's where everything I know comes from. Every story I've told, every film I've made, every emotion I've tried to put on screen has come from this place. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I've always tried to do in cinema. Ravi Varma painted feelings. The way a sari falls, the way a figure holds itself, the light on a face that is somehow both divine and completely human. I've grown up with those images without always knowing it. They live in you before you can name them. This look is my way of wearing that inheritance and I think that's the most honest thing I could have done for my first MET. To arrive not with a concept, but with a feeling I've carried my whole life and finally found the right form for."