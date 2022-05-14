हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra buys a sea-facing luxe apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 20 cr with a private pool, lift!

Karan Kundrra is in a relationship with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and the couple is often spotted hanging out together.

Karan Kundrra buys a sea-facing luxe apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 20 cr with a private pool, lift!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra, who has been associated with various reality shows in the past as a host and mentor has reportedly bought a sea-facing flat in Mumbai priced over Rs 20 crore. The Lock Upp jailor is these day much in news for his romance with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. Fans love their shenanigans and root for them on social media. 

KARAN KUNDRRA'S NEW HOUSE IS WORTH RS 20 CRORE

According to a report in ETimes, Karan has purchased a property worth over Rs 20 crore which is a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram and teased a video of his father standing at the balcony of his new buy. The caption he wrote is Lord Ganpati's chants which are considered auspicious and recited on happy occasions. He wrote: वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ: । निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा ॥ 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Girlfriend Tejasswi also dropped her comment on the post writing: Ssooo proud 

Many other celeb friends congratulated Karan Kundrra for buying his dream house in Mumbai. 

KARAN KUNDRRA'S NEW HOUSE HAS A PRIVATE POOL

According to the same report, his house has a private lift and a swimming pool. Karan is these days busy hosting Dance Deewane Juniors and was earlier seen as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp' season 1. 

 

