Karan Kundrra finally proposes to Tejasswi Prakash after 4 years of dating with a giant diamond ring

Band, baaja, and baraat may finally be on the cards for Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The couple, who has often laughed off marriage rumours over the years, may finally be settling down. In the latest episode of Desi Bling, the spin-off of Dubai Bling, Karan finally went down on one knee and proposed to his lady love, Tejasswi, after four years of dating. The show premiered on Netflix recently, May 20, and fans were treated to one of the couple's most romatic and emotional moments till date.

All about the dreamy proposal

The dreamy proposal was straight out of every girl's grandest dreams. Karan planned an elaborate surprise with the help of his fellow cast members. Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, and Janvee Gaur, were all dressed in regal outfits for the special occasion.

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As Tejasswi took in the stunning setup, she was visibly shocked to see the words 'Will You Marry Me?' written across the water in giant letters. Overwhelmed by the gesture, she turned to Karan and said, "I am shivering."

Karan then delivered an emotional speech. Reflecting on their journey together, he shared, "Jab hum mile the, toh bohot kuch hua tha... Jab hum bahar aaye, sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge. Kisi ne kaha tha main fake hu; kisi ne kaha tu fake hai. It's been four years; we've seen everything, and we've been through everything." Watch here:

He continued, "'Imperfectly perfect love story'- yeh tune hi term diya tha. Every year that I spent with you, it has changed the meaning of love for me. I never thought I would ever fall in love or commit. I want to thank you for bringing out the man in me, the man who has the guts to say, 'This is it. It's now and forever.'"

Soon after, to fans' delight, Karan got down on one knee with a massive diamond ring. He asked a visibly shocked, shaking, and smiling Tejasswi to marry him. Tejasswi got emotional and immediately hugged him, breaking down in tears.

“Imperfectly perfect story”

“Thankyou for bringing out the man in me , the man who has the guts to say this is it!”



Ohhh myyyyyy god. From saying these 12 weeks have been the best 12 weeks of my life to saying these 4 years have been the best.I have no words#TejRan pic.twitter.com/foLiA6K9pD — hugivzashit (@hugivzashit06) May 20, 2026

About Karan and Tejasswi's love story

Karan and Tejasswi first met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house in 2021. Soon they fell in love and that is when their love story began. Since then, the two lovebirds have become one of television's most adored couples. The couple often makes headlines for their sweet moments and undeniable chemistry.

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