/'Karan Kundrra kissed me before cue, slapped me hard': Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum co-star Saanvi Talwar makes explosive allegation

In the same interview, Saanvie recalled another infamous slap incident, which was widely reported back in time. She said, "I was very depressed. Then one day we had a kissing scene between Karan and me, and Karan kissed me before the director's cue. So, that was a wrong move, wasn't it? When the director didn't say anything like 'we have to do it now,' how did you do that? So, I slapped him (Karan)."