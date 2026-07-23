/'Karan Kundrra kissed me before cue, slapped me hard': Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum co-star Saanvi Talwar makes explosive allegation

New Delhi: Popular television actor Karan Kundrra's name has once again come up in a controversy after his Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum co-star Saanvie Tallwar made explosive claims. In an interview with Telly Masala, the actress alleged that Karan Kundra was interested in her back in time and recalled an on-set incident that left her shaken.
"He was interested in me, not me in him," Saanvie said. Recalling the incident, she shared that there was a particular bathroom scene which was difficult for her, prompting her to seek help. Saanvi also revealed that she reached out to Karan Kundra's then-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar, and spoke to her about how she was feeling.
"After this, Anusha started coming to the set and keeping an eye on things herself."
In the same interview, Saanvie recalled another infamous slap incident, which was widely reported back in time. She said, "I was very depressed. Then one day we had a kissing scene between Karan and me, and Karan kissed me before the director's cue. So, that was a wrong move, wasn't it? When the director didn't say anything like 'we have to do it now,' how did you do that? So, I slapped him (Karan)."
"After that, he left. Then he came back 10-15 minutes later and slapped me so hard in front of everyone. A girl's hand... a boy's hand is much heavier than a girl's hand. And he slapped me so hard that I fell to the ground, and there wasn't a single person there... not from the crew, not from the direction team, not a single person supported me in any way."
"At that time, he abused me; he abused my parents, and at that time I took my car and went to my home, and I thought I don't want to work anymore," Saanvi shared.
Saanvie added, "After that, Ekta Ma'am apologised to me on Karan's behalf; I received a message from her. She then personally called me to her office, where we had a one-on-one conversation, and I respect Ekta Ma'am a lot. She told me that whatever you want will happen, but the show must go on."
According to Saanvie, the director of the show was replaced following the incident.
Saanvie Tallwar made her acting debut in 2012 with Arjun. She is best known for her portrayal of Natasha in O Gujariya, Maanvi Chatterjee Sabharwal in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Durdhara in Chandra Nandini. She trained in theatre at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in the United States.
Tallwar made her film debut with the Hindi-language film Gabbar Is Back in 2015.
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