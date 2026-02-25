Advertisement
KARAN KUNDRRA

Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash’s portrait tattoo at Ramzan event in Mumbai

Television actor Karan Kundrra was seen in Ramzan special gathering, which was also attended by actors Abhishek Bajaj and Zayed Khan. The trio were also seen posing for pictures.

|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash’s portrait tattoo at Ramzan event in Mumbai(Source: @kkundrra/Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Karan Kundrra has tattooed his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash’s portrait on his chest and proudly flaunted it at a recent event in the city.

The television heartthrob was spotted in the Bandra area of Mumbai for an event, where he revealed the fresh tattoo dedicated to his ladylove, in front of the paparazzi present.

The actor was seen dressed in a purple printed shirt layered with a black stole, and looked dapper. In a video from the event, the actor was seen unbuttoning his shirt slightly and flaunting the tattoo, and blushing.

The appearance was at a Ramzan special gathering, which was also attended by actors Abhishek Bajaj and Zayed Khan. The trio were also seen posing for pictures and interacted with guests at the festive event.

Talking about Karan and Tejasswi, the couple is fondly known as ‘TejRan’ by their fans. The two began dating during their popular stint on the reality show “Bigg Boss 15” in the year 2021.

While their relationship inside the house went through many ups and downs, the couple emerged stronger after the show and have now been together for over four years.

They have often expressed admiration for each other and never shy away from indulging in subtle public display of affection.

Recently, rumours about their wedding to be scheduled in 2026 have been rife, but neither Karan nor Tejasswi has officially confirmed the reports.

Meanwhile, both their families are said to have approved of the relationship, and the couple is frequently seen holidaying together. Currently, Karan and Tejasswi are seen on “Celebrity Laughter Chefs”.

