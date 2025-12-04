'Karan Performed Immersion Of Ashes': Priest On Dharmendra’s Final Rites At Har Ki Pauri

Haridwar: Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly remembered as the industry's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, leaving a deep void in Hindi cinema. His ashes were immersed at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Wednesday, with the immersion performed by his grandson Karan Deol, priest Rohit Shrotriya said.



While sharing details about immersion, priest Rohit Shrotriya told ANI, "Their family members came here... They wanted to immerse the ashes at Har Ki Pauri, but for some reason, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol could not go, and Dharmendra ji's grandson Karan(Deol) performed the immersion of the ashes... The ritual of 'pind daan' was also performed... Sunny Deol's entire family, Bobby Deol's entire family, was involved in this..."



The priest noted that the pre-immersion rituals were completed at a private hotel.

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. He left for the heavenly abode on November 24.



Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children - sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.



One of the most iconic actors of his time, Dharmendra made his mark in Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among others.



To honour his life and legacy, the Deol family organised a prayer meet, titled 'Celebration of Life' was held on November 27 at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai.



In an emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, expressed their gratitude to the attendees with folded hands for the outpouring of support. A heartfelt musical tribute was also performed, honouring the late actor's enduring legacy.



Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan gathered together to remember the late actor.



He was known not only for his versatility on screen but also for his contributions to the film industry and for inspiring millions of fans worldwide.



The actor's demise has been mourned across the country, with fans and colleagues paying heartfelt tributes that reflect the profound impact he had on Indian cinema and popular culture.