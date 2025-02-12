Karan Singh Grover Was Genuinely In Love With Jennifer Winget; Otherwise Why Would They Get Married Says Dill Mill Gaye Director

Mumbai: Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget's divorce left many heartbroken, but they have moved on and are extremely happy in their personal lives. However, till date, their fans wonder what went wrong between them.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dill Mill Gaye director Siddharth P Malhotra opened up about the much-discussed romance between Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget, which began on the sets of the popular show. Siddharth revealed that their chemistry on-screen likely translated into real life, leading to their marriage, which lasted for a few years.

Siddharth, who directed Dill Mill Gaye, shared his perspective on Karan and Jennifer’s love story, explaining that their intense romantic sequences on the show helped spark genuine feelings. He recalled how their on-screen chemistry evolved into a real romance, stating, “Their romance started on set. They had to perform romantic sequence upon romantic sequence with each other, and it was a proper rom-com.”

The director highlighted Karan’s charm and good looks, which undoubtedly attracted the attention of many, but ultimately, he fell in love with Jennifer. “He was, then and now, a good looking man, a charming man and of course, he had women flocking towards him and he fell in love. He genuinely fell in love with her. Otherwise, why would he have gotten married? They got married.”

Though the couple’s marriage ended after a couple of years, Siddharth emphasized that their love was real, as demonstrated by the commitment to getting married in the first place. Their relationship had captured the hearts of many fans, and their eventual separation left fans heartbroken.

Karan, now married to actress Bipasha Basu for nine years, is happily raising their daughter, Devi Singh Grover. While the marriage between Karan and Jennifer may have come to an end, their on-screen romance as Dr. Armaan and Dr. Ridhima remains etched in the hearts of many Dill Mill Gaye fans.

Karan and Bipasha’s marriage continues to thrive, and the couple shares an adorable bond with their daughter. Despite the past, Karan has found happiness and stability in his personal life, leaving behind the controversies and public scrutiny from his previous marriage.