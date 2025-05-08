Advertisement
KARAN TACKER

Karan Tacker Makes International Waves With UK Asian Film Festival Debut

Karan Tacker makes a strong international impression with his debut at the UK Asian Film Festival and wraps his most intense role yet in Prime Video’s upcoming thriller Bhay.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karan Tacker Makes International Waves With UK Asian Film Festival Debut (Image: @karantacker/Instagram)

New Delhi: Rising digital star Karan Tacker continues to build on his growing momentum with a celebrated debut at the UK Asian Film Festival—marking a significant step in his global journey. Known for his intense and versatile performances across web series, Tacker’s appearance at the world’s longest-running South Asian film festival outside India further cements his international appeal.

The actor was invited to attend the premiere of My Melbourne, a critically acclaimed anthology film praised for its powerful storytelling. Sharing his thoughts on the experience, Tacker said, “To be surrounded by people who celebrate it so wholeheartedly was truly inspiring. Attending the UK Asian Film Festival for the first time and being recognised beyond home soil made the experience even more special.”

Tacker also recently completed filming the final schedule of Bhay, an upcoming thriller series for Prime Video. Shot in London, the project is already generating buzz as the most demanding role of his career, with industry watchers calling it a potential breakthrough.

With several unannounced projects in the pipeline across streaming platforms, Karan Tacker is steadily positioning himself as one of 2025’s most promising talents in the global entertainment arena.

